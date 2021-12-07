Italtile fights to maintain sales as customers reduce their spend

Italtile, whose brands include CTM, Italtile Retail, TopT and U-Light, fought hard to maintain sales in the five-month period from July 1 to November 30 as beleaguered consumers reduced or deferred spend amid Covid-19 disruption and financial pressures. Good growth was reported by Italtile Retail and TopT, while CTM’s sales were in line with the prior comparable review period. Total retail store sales increased by 3.1 percent compared to the previous corresponding review period and by 19.9 percent when compared to the 2020 review period.

Italtile says trading conditions experienced during the review period were challenging amid Covid-19, including severe global supply chain disruptions, civil unrest in July, notable price inflation of imported raw materials and finished products, and the adverse impact of load-shedding, specifically on the group’s manufacturing operations. Competition across the industry also intensified as stock availability improved and beleaguered consumers reduced or deferred spend in the context of low wage inflation, high levels of debt and escalating unemployment. Comparable sales for the review period are distorted by the high base of the prior corresponding period, which was driven by the pandemic-related work-and-study-from-home trend that shifted spending priorities and boosted demand for home improvement products. With the re-opening of various sectors of the economy, there had been a steady decline in this demand over the past five months, a trend that was likely to continue as lockdown restrictions ease further and the vaccine programme roll-out progresses.

However, Italtile said offsetting these factors was the group's local integrated supply chain, which ensured consistent availability of a wide product range, the fact that most of the group’s range was procured locally, continued low interest rates which supported homeowners’ investment in existing and new properties, as well as the management's focus on improving the customer’s shopping experience. Sales for the review period were flat compared to the previous corresponding review period and increased by 24.6 percent when compared to the 2020 review period. “This disparity is primarily a reflection of significant volumes of delayed imported stock, which arrived late and were invoiced out during the prior comparable review period,” Italtile said.

As regards manufacturing, it said sales for the review period increased by 1 percent compared to the previous corresponding review period and by 18 percent when compared to the 2020 review period. Its Samca Plus factory was under construction for most of the review period and commenced commissioning in October, therefore, direct comparison with the prior review period was not possible, it said. Looking ahead, Italtile said difficult macro-economic trading conditions were expected to persist for the foreseeable future, which will negatively affect consumer sentiment and spend. Ongoing load-shedding would also hamper the group’s manufacturing operations specifically and impact on profitability. Management was, however, confident that there are opportunities in the business, within its control and influence, that offer prospects for growth. The group said it remained on track to deliver sales and profit growth for the full year.