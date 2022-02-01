Italtile forecasts modest interim earnings increase

ITALTILE, the tile manufacturer and distributor, expects headline earnings per share to increase 7.1 to 10.4 percent to between 82.6 cents and 85.1 cents per share in the six months to December 31, the group said in a trading update yesterday.

The anticipated results include a decrease in the non-controlling interest percentage in Ceramic Industries and Ezee Tile Adhesive Manufacturers, following the vesting of Ceramic retention awards, and the purchase of Ezee Tile founder Mike du Plessis’ 26 percent shareholding in Ezee Tile on his retirement on June 30, 2021.