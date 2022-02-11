Italtile sees new opportunities despite the falling fortunes of middle-income earners

Italtile lifted headline earnings per share 8.8 percent to 83.9 cents in the six months to December 31, 2021 as its mass middle market either cut or deferred spending on home improvements, following a boom in this market during the pandemic lockdowns. System-wide turnover for the manufacturer, franchisor and retailer of tiles, bathroomware and other home-finishing products with 209 stores was marginally lower at R6.1 billion from R6.2bn. Trading profit increased to R1.5bn from R1.4bn. A dividend of 34 cents was declared, up from 31 cents in 2020.

Chief executive Lance Foxcroft said: “Homeowners faced growing financial hardship, and the despondency and fatigue that we flagged at financial year-end intensified – and is reflected in anecdotal evidence of our customers in the mass middle-market specifically, who have significantly reduced or deferred investment in their homes over recent months.” He said from an operational perspective, the pandemic continued to cause severe disruptions to global supply chains, exacerbated by delays at local ports.

Stock availability across the industry had been erratic over 18 months. More recently, stock levels had risen disproportionately to demand as customers reduced spend, resulting in intensified competitor activity and margin squeeze. There was also “rampant price inflation” of input costs. Foxcroft said their local integrated supply chain and manufacturing ability afforded “significant strategic advantage” by alleviating supply volatility, and some previously imported products were able to be manufactured locally in the period.

He cited also as an example of one successful initiative the introduction of more environmentally friendly and thinner tiles, which were well accepted in the market and resulted in significant energy savings. The group manufactures one in every two tiles sold in South Africa. Overall costs for the group fell by 2 percent over the interim period, he said. While the residential/retail component accounted for the bulk of sales, the commercial projects division showed early signs of recovery towards the end of the six-month period.

“The business unit has a good pipeline of prospective projects and management is hopeful improved investor sentiment in this market segment will continue to gain traction,” said Foxcroft. Some of the growth levers that the group was focusing on included its productivity drive and emphasis on cost leadership; improving the customer shopping experience; the integrated supply chain, innovation and investment in technology; six new store openings, three store closures, and the reinstatement of the store revamp programme. “We believe there are further opportunities for growth,” he said.