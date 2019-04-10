Ithala has launched an additional ATM facility in Greytown in the Natal Midlands recently to alleviate long queues and improve customer convenience. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Ithala SOC Limited has launched an additional ATM facility in Greytown in the Natal Midlands recently to alleviate long queues and improve customer convenience. A pioneer in banking the unbanked in KwaZulu-Natal, Ithala’s mandate to serve ordinary people and bring basic financial services closer to communities to ensure inclusivity is aligned with the objectives of government.

Thamsanqa Clive Ngubane, Mayor of Mvoti Municipality, said, "The expansion of ATM facilities increases access to basic financial services, thus improving the lives of previously disadvantaged individuals who no longer have to wait in long queues for prolonged periods of time to withdraw or deposit money".

Ngubane added, "It pleases us as government that more people can now pay for and purchase electricity at an ATM without having to travel to the municipality’s office to do so which will save those who come from afar, time and money".

Shane Moodley, Head of Retail and Business Banking at Ithala SOC Limited, said that they are responding to a call from the community to bring financial services closer to our growing customer base in the area.

"In so doing, we have received undivided support from government at all levels which intensifies our efforts to be recognised as a state-owned bank in due course. Ithala’s existence must be distributed where people need banking services," concluded Moodley.

The provision of the ATM facility has attracted positive sentiment from Ithala customers in Greytown and surrounding areas.

Ithala is the first financial institution to provide banking services to townships and rural areas of KZN. Ithala’s Manguzi branch in northern KZN was the first rural branch to be established.

Ithala offers a comprehensive portfolio of corporate and personal banking solutions. A distribution network of 39 Ithala branches in KZN provides convenient transacting facilities.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE