It’s official, SAA is back in the sky for now

IT’S official, the national carrier will be back in the sky tomorrow. After being grounded for over a year due to business rescue, South African Airways will resume flights tomorrow morning.

It should be noted that the embattled airline has had to to let go of several planes and it is not clear where SAA will find money to buy more aircraft. It should be noted that while SAA will fly again tomorrow, its strategic equity partner, the Takatso Consortium, is so far not involved in the management, funding or relaunch plans. Takatso Consortium plans to buy a 51% stake in the airline and said on Tuesday it was not yet part of the management, funding, or relaunching plans of the airline.

Takatso is a joint venture between infrastructure investment firm Harith (as majority shareholder and funders of the SAA deal), and Global Aviation, which operates low-cost airline LIFT, among its other operations. The consortium said it was still in discussions with Treasury over its purchase of the 51% stake. It said both parties were committed to an agreement. Takatso said the process of the purchase was almost complete and had not identified any material issues.