IWG expands hybrid office work solutions to Indian Ocean countries

IWG, AN international provider of flexible workspace, with brands including Regus and Spaces, has signed a franchise partnership to expand its footprint in the Indian Ocean to meet growing demand for hybrid work solutions in the region.
The franchise deal with Happy World Property would see seven new IWG locations open across Mauritius, Réunion and Seychelles over the next 10 years, with the group also acquiring two existing Regus centres in Mauritius, with one located in the capital city Port Louis, and the other at the cybercity of Ebene.
The franchise partnership reflected rapid growth of hybrid working, which enables employees to split working hours between home, a local flexible office and co-working space and the corporate HQ.
In 2021, IWG doubled its number of franchise partners, while more than doubling the number of new franchise location commitments.
Locally listed REIT Attacq recently also partnered with IWG to create flexible office solutions, which will be managed by IWG, starting with the Lynwood Bridge and then the Waterfall City precincts.
