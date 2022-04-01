IWG expands hybrid office work solutions to Indian Ocean countries

IWG, AN international provider of flexible workspace, with brands including Regus and Spaces, has signed a franchise partnership to expand its footprint in the Indian Ocean to meet growing demand for hybrid work solutions in the region.

The franchise deal with Happy World Property would see seven new IWG locations open across Mauritius, Réunion and Seychelles over the next 10 years, with the group also acquiring two existing Regus centres in Mauritius, with one located in the capital city Port Louis, and the other at the cybercity of Ebene.