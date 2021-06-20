Jabu Mabuza a fearless business leader and true patriot

THE COUNTRY this week suffered another major loss with the death of businessman and former Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza from Covid-19 complications. Many described Mabuza, 63, who died on Wednesday, as a fearless businessman who paved the way for the establishment of black business and continued to make an impact on the country’s economic landscape.

Eskom said Mabuza made great strides in addressing allegations of financial mismanagement and the myriad issues related to lapses in governance processes and other internal controls at the utility. Board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba described Mabuza as an advocate of clean governance. Makgoba said these efforts resulted in the stabilisation of Eskom, improving investor and public confidence. “We are grateful for his service at Eskom and salute him for his enormous contribution to our country,” Makgoba said.

Mabuza was first appointed to the Eskom board by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January 2018. Following the departure of then group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe in July 2019, he assumed the responsibility of acting chief executive. He resigned from the organisation in January last year. Financial technology company Net1, where Mabuza served as board chairman after leaving Eskom, described him as a fearless business leader who spoke from the heart. Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said Mabuza played a pivotal role as a business leader with foresight and courage. Sipho Pityana said Mabuza was a role model for all South Africans who aspired to make a difference.

“He lifted himself up by his bootstraps, moving from being a successful small entrepreneur to becoming my predecessor as president of Business Unity South Africa. Along the way, he became a powerhouse in the economy, occupying leadership positions in several South African corporates including Tsogo Sun, where he was CEO, and SA Breweries as well as in the public sector,” said Pityana. Busa chief executive Cas Coovadia called Mabuza “a true patriot”. Small Business Institute chairperson Sipho Nkosi said the small business sector had lost a loyal supporter.