January car sales weak as buyers hold off on big ticket purchases

CAPE TOWN - MOTOR dealerships experienced their worst sales in January since the first lockdown in March 2020, indicating that the economic squeeze is on for vehicle buyers, National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada) chairperson Mark Dommisse said yesterday.

The new car market fell 18 percent in January, he said. Nada is a professional body representing more than 1 300 motor dealerships.

The light commercial vehicle market was only 4.9 percent lower month-on-month, with medium truck sales unchanged and sales of heavy trucks and buses up by 6.6 percent, indicating there were still vehicles needed by businesses, he said. “Buyers were, however, delaying new passenger car purchases,” he said.

Total retail sales in January accounted for 34 784 vehicles, 13.9 percent down month-on-month. Sales through the dealer channel amounted to 82.6 percent of this total.

Dommisse said the market in January was soft, with a shortage of supply of certain models across the brands. He said they believe the restaurant, beach and alcohol bans had influenced the need for driving for several months now, which meant the purchase decision was being delayed by many ordinary motorists.