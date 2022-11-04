January to usher in new CEO for Curro

Curro Holdings, the JSE-listed independent school group, said that CEO Andries Greyling had decided to retire on January 1, with the current chief financial officer (CFO), Cobus Loubser, pegged to take on the role. Greyling, who had contributed to Curro for more than 15 years, would resign as CEO and from the board, but be available to Curro until the end of June to facilitate the transition, Curro said in a statement yesterday.

Santie Botha, the chairperson of the board, said: “The board would like to thank Andries for his contribution to the group and the selfless way he worked for the future of the children of this country. We wish him well in his future endeavours.” The board said it would advise shareholders in due course once a permanent replacement for the role of CFO been identified and appointed. Loubser was appointed as an executive director and the CFO of Curro in January last year.

Loubser said: "I look forward to building on the firm foundation set by my predecessors in this profoundly important business. Our focus remains on delivering quality education to all learners under our care. We have a strong and very experienced team in place to enthusiastically drive educational opportunities in southern African, and enhance shareholder returns." In late intraday trade, Curro's shares were nearly 4% lower at R8.47 yesterday.