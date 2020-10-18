Job cuts at Telkom subsidiary BCX

JOHANNESBURG - Telkom IT subsidiary BCX is contemplating the dismissal of about 300 employees as part of its new organisational structure.

BCX claimed that lockdown regulations implemented to curb the spread of the pandemic had added pressure on its margins and its ability to generate revenue.

The group served Section 189 notices on Thursday, warning that 284 employees in various categories would be impacted.

It said that the newly designed operational structure, if implemented, would reduce the number of positions required to cut staff costs and associated general costs.

Over the years the group implemented a variety of measures to avoid job cuts including creating a business model focused on propelling the company’s digital transformation capability, reducing costs and discretionary spend as well as insourcing some operations, BCX said.

It also froze salary increases in 2020 and curtailed the recruitment process to fill vacancies where possible in a bid to cut costs.

“Regrettably the rapid acceleration in the decline of economic activity, failure of some businesses, and a generally gloomy economic outlook have not resulted in a marked improvement in the company’s performance and outlook to a point where the contemplated dismissals are avoidable,” said BCX in the notice.

BCX, which currently employs 4 905 employees, expects the process to be finalised by the end of January next year.

The first consultation meeting facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration is expected on Thursday subject to availability of parties.

BCX chief executive Jonas Bogoshi said structural changes were inevitable and that the implementation of the new operating model was as a result of changing market conditions.

“This is not an easy decision for any management team to make and is never taken as a first-line decision,” Bogoshi said.

“There were various measures implemented to try and mitigate this.”

Bogoshi said Covid-19 had forced customers to refocus and restructure their budgets resulting in a dramatic decline in IT budgets.

To retain customers, the company moved to grant payment holidays resulting resulting in an impact on the company’s cash flows.

South African Communications Union (SACU) organiser Keith Aimes said BCX had been part of essential services in lockdown and had benefited financially in the form of data as a subsidiary of Telkom.

“SACU would like to echo that Telkom chief executive Sipho Maseko is once again only investing in the mobile space and gradually taking away its copper infrastructure forcing its customers to go to fibre but in areas where Telkom has not invested in supplying fibre infrastructure, therefore, giving that opportunities to the likes of Vodacom,Vox , Frogfoot Mweb,” said Aimes, adding that the union did not believe that Telkom was acting in the best interest of its shareholders and employees.

He said Telkom should invest in its fibre infrastructure. “Maseko and his team are enriching themselves from gainsharing if financial targets are met where Maseko gets the likes of R23 million and his team totalling R63 million,” Aimes said .

BUSINESS REPORT