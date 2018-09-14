CAPE TOWN – African Equity Empowerment Investment (AEEI) plans to create employment for about 100 people in its fishing sector business over the next year.

This was despite the current tough economic climate, Khalid Abdulla, the group chief executive of AEEI, said in an interview with Business Report following the announcement by AYO Technologies Solutions (Ayo), one of AEEI’s associate companies, that it had acquired a 55 percent majority stake in Sizwe Africa IT Group.

Abdulla said South Africa was going through a turbulent time and growth was important for both the company and country.

He said within the fishing division Premier Fishing and Brands, the expansion of the group's abalone farm in Gansbaai, Atlantic Abalone, was doing extremely well.

“In our IT division alone, we've employed about 100 people and we are expecting that to grow. We are seeing customers coming to our IT group saying that, because we are more empowered according to the codes, they will give us more business and this will open up further job creation and employment,” he said.

“Our Vision 2020 Vision was to double the group by 2020. We have already achieved those goals. However, we are now setting goals for 2025 and because we are growing by at least 40 percent year-on-year from an asset, profit and cash perspective in the AEEI Group, we expect it to carry on in that light. I believe our targets are on schedule and our objectives are being met,” he said.

Ayo this week announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Sizwe, with a transaction value estimated at R165 million.

Sizwe operates in four concentrated business units: managed services, unified network solutions, fibre and facilities management and systems integration.

The company believes the investment in Sizwe is set to more than double Ayo's revenue and significantly contribute to growing its bottom line.

Abdulla said: “You can see from the acquisition of 55 percent stake in the Sizwe Africa IT group (Sizwe) and the Sasol deal that the management is focused on achieving their objectives.”

