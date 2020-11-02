Jooste fined R161.57m for insider trading

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - THE FINANCIAL Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on Friday slapped former Steinhoff International chief executive Markus Jooste with a fine of R161.57 million for insider trading that he did just days before the collapse of the retailer’s share price following its admission to accounting irregularities in December 2017. The fine comes after the FSCA found Jooste guilty of breaching section 78 (4) (a) and section 78 (5) of the Financial Markets Act. The FSCA said the provisions prohibit, respectively, an insider from disclosing inside information and/or encouraging or discouraging another person to deal in securities, which the inside information relates to. The FSCA’s divisional head for investigations and enforcement, Brandon Topham, said they had issued a total fine of R241m for breaches related to insider trading. “Jooste is solely liable for R122.93m out of the R161.57m, and we must stress that Jooste made no financial gain out of the insider trading, but he was responsible for the SMS he sent to different individuals to sell the Steinhoff shares prior to the collapse of Steinhoff’s share price,” Topham said.

The FSCA said the administrative penalty imposed on Jooste follows its investigation which found that, on November 30, 2017, shortly before the much-publicised significant decrease in the market value of Steinhoff shares, Jooste was privy to Steinhoff-related inside information.

Jooste disclosed some of the information in a “warning SMS” encouraging four individuals close to him to dispose of their Steinhoff shares prior to the publication of some of the inside information to the rest of the market.

The FSCA said three recipients acted on his disclosure and encouragement and sold Steinhoff shares.

About 30.7 million shares worth about R1.7 billion were traded in the week leading up to the collapse in Steinhoff’s share price.

The findings by the FSCA follows its findings in 2018 whereby it found no evidence of insider trading committed by Jooste and seven other parties.

Almost two weeks ago, the JSE slapped Steinhoff International with a combined penalty of R13.5m for breaching various regulations of its listing requirements pertaining to the release of its past results.

Steinhoff’s share price declined by more than 90 percent in December 2017 after the group admitted to accounting irregularities.

The penalty imposed on Jooste includes an amount of R1m for disclosing inside information and encouraging Jaap du Toit to sell his Steinhoff shares. However, Du Toit never acted on the contents of the warning SMS.

The FSCA also imposed a penalty of R115.87m on Ocsan Investment Enterprises, a company that was controlled by a long-time acquaintance of Jooste, the late Ockie Oosthuizen.

The authority said Oosthuizen instructed Ocsan to sell Steinhoff shares on November 30, 2017 following receipt of the SMS.

The authority also imposed a penalty of R18 328 on Marthinus Swiegelaar, Jooste’s chauffeur at the time of the contravention, after he received the warning SMS on November 30.

Dr Gerhardus Burger, an acquaintance of Jooste, was fined just more than R3m after selling his entire Steinhoff holding held by two of his family trusts after receiving the SMS.

The FSCA said Ocsan and Swiegelaar breached section 78(1) of the Financial Markets Act, and Dr Burger breached section 78(2) of the Financial Markets Act.

BUSINESS REPORT