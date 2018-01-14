FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2013, file photo, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo is displayed at their headquarters in New York. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports earnings, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

INTERNATIONAL - JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s equities business took a big hit from Steinhoff International Holdings NV last quarter.





The bank recognized a $143 million mark-to-market loss on a margin loan to a single customer in its stock-trading unit, the New York-based firm said Friday in a statement. The bank didn’t identify the client or say what caused the loss. The writedown was tied to Steinhoff, the South African retailer engulfed in an accounting scandal, according to a person briefed on the matter.





Steinhoff announced on Dec. 5 that it had uncovered accounting irregularities. The disclosure prompted a plunge in the share price of the Frankfurt- and Johannesburg-listed company, along with the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste and Chairman Christo Wiese. Steinhoff last week said it’s seeking “significant near-term liquidity” for some of its business units.





The loan loss turned a potential 12 percent jump in fourth-quarter equities revenue from a year earlier to little changed.



