JPMorgan reaches $290 million settlement with Jeffrey Epstein's victims

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $290 million to resolve a federal lawsuit with Jeffrey Epstein's victims, who had accused the nation's biggest bank of enabling the disgraced financier's sex crimes for years. The tentative settlement announced Monday comes after several top executives, including chief executive Jamie Dimon, sat for hours of depositions. Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, filed last year in federal court in Manhattan, alleged the bank facilitated Epstein's sex trafficking operation by allowing him to make massive cash withdrawals over a 15-year period, including after the financier's criminal and civil legal troubles were widely known. A separate case, brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands, is still pending.

The deal comes a month after Deutsche Bank, which handled Epstein's accounts after he was dropped by JPMorgan, agreed to pay $75 million to end a similar lawsuit. Central to the lawsuits is the extent to which those who knew or worked with Epstein were aware of his crimes, enabled them or looked the other way. Victims' attorneys contend the bank repeatedly ignored warnings about Epstein while profiting from business he brought to the bank. "Taken together or individually, the historic recoveries from the banks who provided financial services to Jeffrey Epstein, speak for themselves," David Boies, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in an email. "It has taken a long time, too long, but today is a great day for Jeffrey Epstein survivors, and a great day for justice."

A JPMorgan spokeswoman said the settlement was "in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors" of Epstein's abuse. "We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes," Patricia Wexler said in an emailed statement. The New York lawsuit was granted class-action status on Sunday, and a person close to the case said more than 100 people may seek compensation.

Mary Graw Leary, senior associate dean for academic affairs at the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law, said the agreement is among the highest publicly known settlements in a civil sex trafficking case. She said it represents "a significant victory for survivors of sex trafficking and warning for those mainstream companies who create a public image of ignorance, but continue to profit from sex trafficking of the most vulnerable by looking the other way." In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting a minor prostitution, but it wasn't until 2019 that he was arrested on charges that he trafficked dozens of girls, some as young as 14. He was found dead in a jail cell in August of that year, leaving many open questions about who else may have aided his crimes and how his operation went on for so long. The New York medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. He was 66. Epstein held accounts at JPMorgan for 15 years, starting in 1998. The settlement comes after several of the bank's highest-ranking bankers were deposed, including Dimon and wealth management chief executive Mary Erdoes. Jes Staley, a former JPMorgan executive who the bank said had advocated internally on Epstein's behalf, also faced questioning.

The litigation also crossed paths with an array of high-profile names outside JPMorgan; Tesla founder Elon Musk received a subpoena, as did Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. They faced extensive questioning about Epstein's efforts to recruit Microsoft founder Bill Gates for a charitable fund, an effort which never came to fruition. The bank has denied wrongdoing and said any association with Epstein was a mistake. It has also sued Staley, accusing him of acting on his own to advance Epstein's interests. Though court documents show Epstein was once one of the largest revenue-producers for JPMorgan's private wealth division, the bank has grown significantly since it cut ties with him in 2013. The $290 million payout is a fraction of what the bank takes in; JPMorgan reported $38 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

But there could still be fallout from its association with the notorious sex offender, one possible reason the bank decided to settle, experts say. "In relative financial terms, the settlement is minuscule," said Bill Wilhelm, an investment banking specialist at the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia, adding that the bank is probably more concerned about reputational harm. "It's obviously not a good look for a firm that, I think rightly more often than not, is considered, and considers itself, a leader in the industry," Wilhelm said.

The tentative agreement in New York does not include an admission of liability, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss settlement terms. Depositions showed that top JPMorgan executives were informed as early as 2006 that the bank had flagged suspicious activity on his accounts. But it wasn't until 2013 ― years after Epstein's status as a sex offender was widely publicized and discussed internally at the bank ― that Erdoes fired him as a client. In a March 15 deposition, Erdoes said her 2013 decision to fire Epstein was precipitated by two events: her learning that Epstein's massive withdrawals had been made in cash, and Staley's departure from the bank. "There was no one there to vouch for Mr. Epstein," she said.

But a March 2012 email exchange made public on Monday shows her responding to another executive's email about a particular withdrawal of $30,000. "Cash?" Erdoes asked. The other executive, John Duffy, responded "yes as in the past."

Several of the bank's top executives blamed one another for allowing Epstein to remain a client. Dimon, in a deposition last month, said the decision to fire Epstein fell to the bank's general counsel. But the general counsel said in his own deposition that Erdoes and Staley were responsible for that decision. Erdoes said Staley had advocated on Epstein's behalf, and Staley accused his former colleagues of trying to shift blame onto him. The settlement still must be approved by Judge Jed Rakoff in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Rakoff is also presiding over the case brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands. A spokesperson for the U.S. Virgin Islands attorney general said that office will proceed with its case "to ensure full accountability for JPMorgan's violations of the law and prevent the bank from assisting and profiting from human trafficking in the future."

It's likely that JPMorgan will want to settle the Virgin Islands lawsuit because it does not want to be dragged down by continued negative publicity, said Eric Chaffee, a professor at the University of Toledo College of Law. Still, he said, while JPMorgan has an incentive to put the case to rest, "They're not going to want to overpay to simply to settle the matter." Several Wall Street analysts suggested JPMorgan would emerge from the litigation without issue. Eric Compton, an analyst at Morningstar, called the settlement "immaterial in the grand scheme of things for JPMorgan when it comes to thinking about how to value the bank," in an email to The Post. Dick Bove, a financial strategist at Odeon Capital Group, said that while the settlement amount was on the high side, it's essentially a "business cost."

"I don't think it's going to have any impact on JPMorgan," he said. But Chaffee said consumers are "a lot more savvy than they used to be - and they're a lot more concerned about the social implications of their behavior." He noted that while the bank did not admit guilt in the case, it "has to be conscious" of the possible implications of its association with Epstein.