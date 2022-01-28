JSE censures PSG Capital and African Equity Empowerment Investments

THE JSE yesterday publicly censured PSG Capital and Africa Equity Empowerment Investments for failing to adhere to proper listing requirements following an AEEI investment in 2015. PSG Capital, in its role as the former sponsor to AEEI, had incorrectly advised AEEI in 2015 about the listing requirements for a call option that been included as part of the terms for the acquisition of a stake in SAAB Grintek Defence in 2015, the JSE said in a notice.

AEEI subsidiary, Bowwood and Main 180 Proprietary, acquired 25 percent plus one share of the shares of SAAB Grintek Defence from SAAB South Africa. However the parties included reference to a call option granted by Bowwood to SAAB, which entitled SAAB to acquire all Bowwood’s shareholding in SAAB Grintek Defence at any time after 60 months from when the purchase price was paid. “AEEI was required to dispatch a circular to shareholders, within 60 days of the SENS announcement, to obtain their approval of the call option, prior to the issue of the call option, which AEEI did not do,” the JSE said.

AEEI said in response to the JSE censure that it had immediately engaged the JSE to find a solution when the potential breach of the listing requirement was identified. It had also engaged with SAAB to try to find a solution, but the terms of the transaction entered into with SAAB in 2015 did not allow for such rectification. AEEI said it had co-operated fully with the JSE during its investigation, it was committed to adhering to listing requirements, and no negative financial consequences had resulted because of the breach.