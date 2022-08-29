JSE fines, bars former Steinhoff chief financial officer

Ben la Grange, the chief financial officer of what became South Africa’s biggest corporate fraud, Steinhoff, was Friday censured by the JSE, fined R2 million and barred from holding a position in a listed company for 10 years. In October 2020, the JSE censured the European furniture retailer Steinhoff and imposed a R13.5m fine for its transgressions of listings requirements. Steinhoff first disclosed a hole in its accounts in December 2017, and subsequently over R100 billion of accounting fraud between the 2009 and 2017 accounting years were discovered, involving a small group of top executives and outsiders.

The JSE said La Grange should have known, for example, that a purported €23.5 million transaction between a Steinhoff subsidiary and and some of its suppliers was not an actual transaction. “Mr (Markus) Jooste (erstwhile CEO) gave this handwritten document to Mr La Grange in his capacity as the CFO of Steinhoff to generate an invoice to the TG Group for the contributions to be received by Steinhoff at Work from TG Group. As there was no actual transaction to support the invoice, the invoice issued by Steinhoff at Work was false,” the JSE said in a regulatory notice. “The result of this fictitious transaction by the processing of the false invoice was that Steinhoff at Work’s income for the 15 months ended September 2016 was falsely inflated by R376 649 872, which in turn falsely inflated the income of the Steinhoff group, which was subsequently restated. Without this fictitious income, Steinhoff at Work’s stated operating profit of R47 545 585 should have been a loss of R329 104 287 and this loss should have been reflected in Steinhoff‘s consolidated financial statements,” the JSE said.

Le Grange had disclosed to the JSE that he was requested by Jooste to bring to book income into the accounts of Steinhoff at Work. La Grange further disclosed that he procured the raising of the invoice, which was irregular in that Steinhoff at Work was not entitled to a rebate, albeit he was not aware that the income was false at the time, and that he did not apply more scrutiny to evaluate the transaction,” the JSE said. Steinhoff’s financial statements for the 2016, 2015 and prior financial periods “did not comply with International financial reporting standards (IFRS) and was incorrect, false and misleading in material aspects and this incorrect information was disseminated to shareholders, the JSE and the investing public,” the JSE said. “Mr La Grange ought to have known that due to the numerous accounting irregularities, Steinhoff’s previously published financial information failed to comply with IFRS and was incorrect, false and misleading in material respects,” the JSE said.

