JSE Group subsidiary obtains financial services licence to tap capital raise market

JSE Group subsidiary, JSE Private Placements (JPP), has obtained a financial services provider licence to facilitate innovation and growth in private capital raise, in both equity and debt. JPP offers services to private entities looking to raise debt or equity through an automated and digitised platform. The online solution will connect private companies and issuers directly to investors, enabling private capital formation in a more accessible, efficient and transparent manner, a statement from the JSE said yesterday.

Investors could access potential deals that meet their investment criteria as well as track history of previous placements and deals, providing visibility in this fast-growing segment of the market. JSE Group CEO Leila Fourie said they were building a future-fit capital market that delivered a seamless digital marketplace that pairs up private debt and equity issuers with investors. “Our engagements with institutional investors and private companies suggest the market is eager for this service because of the efficiencies it will introduce,” said Capital Markets director Valdene Reddy.

“JPP intends to simplify, automate and streamline the private capital-raising process”, said Reddy. JPP’s services were offered, in association with Globacap, a UK-based capital markets technology company in which the JSE owns a minority stake. “JPP will focus on South African SME and infrastructure funding, and will extend its services to the rest of the African continent in due course,” Reddy said.