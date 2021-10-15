JSE invites companies with R20m revenue to join its acceleration programme which aims to support medium enterprises to scale up

Potential candidates must be founder-led, entrepreneurial South African businesses in operation for at least two years, it said.

THE JSE this week invited companies with a R20 million annual turnover to join its JSE Enterprise Acceleration Programme, which aims to support medium enterprises to scale up through growing market share, accessing funding, and improving their competitiveness.

The JSE’s director of marketing and corporate affairs, Vuyo Lee, said: “The JSE’s objective is to enable medium-sized companies to leapfrog and propel themselves to being large enterprises. The programme avails resources to shorten the timespan for transition while driving growth and supports the country’s post-Covid-19 recovery plan”.

The JSE said its Enterprise Acceleration Programme launch followed the successful completion of its pilot project that exposed entrepreneurs to several training modules that equipped them with skills and expertise. The participants were now able to structure high-performance management teams, identify suitable vendors to partner with, promote their brands, and take advantage of new revenue opportunities.

Furthermore, the JSE said it was collaborating with Endeavor South Africa, an organisation that identifies and supports entrepreneurs.