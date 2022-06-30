JSE Limited flags hike in interims as it keeps tight rein on costs

The JSE Limited yesterday flagged that its interim earnings were expected to rise up to 32 percent and said that managing the cost growth trajectory would remain a key management focus. Headline earnings per share (Heps) were expected to be between 520.92 cents and 554.53c, a hike of between 24 percent and 32 percent, while earnings per share (Eps) were likely to be between 521.05c and 554.66c, between 24 percent and 32 percent higher.

Story continues below Advertisement

Heps and Eps for the group for the period had been impacted by several factors, including strong revenue growth across all segments; active cost management to contain cost growth and higher net finance income. “The group’s revenue performance reflects the impact of market volatility driven by global macro-economic events as well as revenue growth in Market Information and JSE Investor Services. Improvements in the interest rate environment and growth in margin deposits have supported higher net finance income. “Whilst some costs are subject to timing differences, operating expenditures have been well contained. Managing the cost growth trajectory will remain a key management focus,” it said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The JSE said it remained strongly cash generative and was sufficiently capitalised, which provided a solid platform to execute various strategic and inorganic initiatives. The group expects its financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2022 to be published on or, about August 2. BUSINESS REPORT