JSE-listed Europa Metals has positive test results at its Toral mineral resource project in Spain

EUROPA Metals, the European-focused lead, zinc and silver developer, has announced that it has received positive results on its X-Ray Transmission (XRT) ore sorting testwork in its Spanish Toral project. The company said the testwork was carried out by TOMRA, a supplier of sensor-based ore sorting systems for minerals processing applications, in Germany and overseen by Wardell Armstrong International (WAI) in Cornwall.

The JSE-listed company said yesterday the XRT testwork formed part of a wider metallurgical programme that includes locked cycle flotation testwork and tailings evaluation for backfill. “A bulk sample of siliceous mineralisation and two further discrete carbonate samples (from holes TOD-025D and TOD-028) from the indicated mineral resource zone at the company’s wholly-owned Toral lead, zinc and silver project in the Castilla y León region, Spain, was evaluated by TOMRA,” the company said. Acting chief executive and executive chairman Myles Campion said: “These latest positive results from TOMRA form part of our ongoing metallurgical work programme for 2022 and enhance the potential to efficiently exploit the resource at Toral,” he said.

Campion said the results add on previous testwork results and demonstrate the potential for further optimisation of the Toral Project. According to the company, in 2020, it tested XRT ore sorting on lower grade mineralisation. “Further to the successful testwork and a positive 2021 drilling campaign, a bulk sample was submitted to WAI to enhance the project’s parameters, including: Enabling ore that may otherwise be sub-economic based on a grade to be processed; reducing the size of the concentrator plant (milling and flotation circuits) while maintaining the same overall mining rate; improving the performance of the concentrator plant by removing waste from the feed, and allowing higher mining rates without necessarily having to increase the size of the processing plant,“ Europa said.

The company said the sorting results for all the samples submitted were considered to be excellent. In January, the company said while the Toral project was at an advanced stage, the company was initiating a further series of work programmes, which include additional geotechnical and resource drilling, in order to continue to de-risk it. [email protected]

