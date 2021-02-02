JSE-listed Orion Minerals asks for halt in trading

JOHANNESBURG - ORION Minerals, the junior ASX and JSE-listed copper producer, yesterday asked for an immediate trading halt to be placed on its securities citing it anticipated making a material announcement in relation to the completion of an option agreement to acquire a major copper project in the Northern Cape.

“The trading halt is requested until the commencement of trade on Wednesday, February, 3, 2021, or such earlier time as Orion makes an announcement to update the market in relation to the completion of an option agreement,” said the group.

Orion was not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. “Orion is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt,” said the group.

Orion is developing the R5.4 billion Prieska copper-zinc mine in the Northern Cape into production. Prieska was historically mined between the 1970s and 1990s.

BUSINESS REPORT