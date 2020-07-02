JSE slaps Tongaat with with R7.5m fine non-compliance with exchange’s listings

DURBAN – Tomgaat Hulett accepted both the findings and the public censure issued by the JSE, the agriculture and agri-processing firm said yesterday after it was slapped with a R7.5 million fine for non-compliance with the exchange’s listings requirements. The JSE yesterday issued a public censure of Tongaat and a maximum fine of R7.5m, with R2.5m of the fine suspended for five years on condition that the group was not found in breach of material and important provisions of the listings requirements during the period of suspension. “The company’s previously published financial information for the periods 2011 to 2018 did not comply with IFRS and was incorrect, false and misleading in material aspects and this incorrect information was disseminated to shareholders, the JSE and the investing public,” the JSE said. Tongaat Hulett said it had co-operated and would continue to co-operate with the JSE and other regulatory bodies to deal with this matter and, in particular, to support the JSE to comply with its duties under the Financial Markets Act. “The Tongaat Hulett board and management remain committed to good corporate governance and have undertaken to prevent a recurrence of a transgression of the listings requirements by reinforcing internal measures and policies to ensure compliance with the listings requirements,” the group said.

Tongaat Hulett chief executive Gavin Hudson hired PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct a forensic investigation in March last year, which found that some executives had played a role in overstating assets and profits by using “undesirable accounting practices”.

The report fingered 10 executives for wrongdoing, including former chief executive Peter Staude, against whom Tongaat Hulett is considering launching civil claims.

The group was forced to restate its financials for the year to the end of March 2018, and included a drop in total assets of about R10 billion, representing a decrease of 34 percent.

Its earnings per share of 618 cents a share decreased to a loss of 1 054c, while headline earnings per share of 534.8c decreased to a headline loss of 861c.

The group’s opening balance of retained earnings decreased by about R10.2bn in respect of errors that occurred between 2011 and 2017.

In the six months to the end of September 2018, the loss a share increased from 94c to 356c, while headline loss increased from 74c to 322c, and total assets decreased by about R12bn, representing a decrease in total assets of about 34 percent.

Michael Treherne, a portfolio manager at Vestact, said Tongaat’s financials between 2011 and 2018 did not comply with international financial reporting standards and were incorrect, false and misleading.

“This is a very serious problem as financials are the main determinant of a company’s share price. In the case of Tongaat, there were problems with their financials for multiple years, as a result investors lost billions,” Treherne said. He said, in his view, the implicated managers should be arrested in this case, including those of Steinhoff International.

Tongaat Hulett’s shares closed 1.28 percent lower at R5.38 on the JSE on Wednesday.

