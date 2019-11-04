Joining the board of the Mauritius-based IT firm were Tertius Zitzke (who will act as chief executive); Eric van der Merwe (acting chief financial officer); Marichen Mortimer; Johan Nel; Christopher Crowe; Andrew Murgatroyd and Herman Singh.
The board intended to make Zitzke and Van der Merwe the permanent chief executive and chief financial officer, respectively.
The entirely new and reconstituted board said they had engaged with the JSE and auditors last week regarding the urgent completion of the interim results for the six months to June 30.
“The board expects that the review process will be completed on an expedited basis so as to allow for the publication of the interim results by latest November 30, 2019,” they said.