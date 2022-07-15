Jubilee announces changes to its board, appoints Tracey Kerr as non-executive director

According to the company, the appointment of Kerr was part of the company’s global expansion strategy.

Jubilee Metals Group, a metals processing company with operations in Africa, has appointed Tracey Kerr as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

UK-based Kerr was most recently the group head of sustainable development at Anglo American, having previously also been accountable for safety, operational risk management, and sustainable development across the Anglo American group.

Jubilee Metals chief executive Leon Coetzer said: “I welcome Tracey to the board of Jubilee and look forward to working closely with her as we continue to build on our recent period of operational and financial growth as the roll-out of our global metals processing strategy continues. Tracey’s background in sustainability, safety, and geology will be of enormous value to Jubilee as we continue our journey and further implement our sustainability initiatives.”

Meanwhile, the company said further to the appointment of Ollie Oliveira as non-executive chairperson, announced in May, Oliveira was also appointed as a member of the audit and risk committee chaired by Nicholas Taylor, independent non-executive director, with Chris Molefe, non-executive director, also a member.