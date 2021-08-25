Jubilee surges over 12% on JSE after announcing acceleration of Zambian copper production strategy

By 3.18pm yesterday the share was at R3.23, up 12.54 percent.

SHARES in Jubilee Platinum, the JSE-listed platinum group metals (PGM) producer, surged by more than 12 percent on the JSE yesterday after it announced the acceleration of its Zambian copper production strategy by adding a further 17 000 copper tons a year.

Jubilee announced the execution of a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mopani Copper Mines Plc, a subsidiary of Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines, for the implementation of additional copper and cobalt refining capacity through the recapitalisation of existing refining capacity placed under care and maintenance by Mopani.

The group said the additional 17 000 ton refining capacity, together with the Sable Refinery, increases the group’s total potential refining capacity to in excess of 31 000 tons per annum.

Chief executive Leon Coetzer said the agreement would see Jubilee refurbish and expand some of Mopani’s processing facilities currently not in use and removed the need to build a new processing facility to process the nearby tailings deposits that were secured last year.