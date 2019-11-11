CAPE TOWN – Allan Gray, the founder of Allan Gray asset manager and one of South Africa’s greatest philanthropists, has passed away at the age of 81, the company announced on Monday.
“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the death of Allan William Buchanan Gray on 10 November 2019, of natural causes.
“Our first thoughts are with his family, and like colleagues and friends, we are mourning the passing of a man who made an immeasurable impact on many lives as an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist.
“He has earned his rest,” the asset manager said in a statement.
Gray started working for the asset management firm Fidelity Management and Research in Boston, where he stayed for eight years.