Old Mutual’s non-executive director Nombulelo Moholi resigned with immediate effect from the company, according to an announcement late on Thursday. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – Old Mutual’s non-executive director Nombulelo Moholi has resigned with immediate effect from the company, according to an announcement late on Thursday. Old Mutual, in a statement on the Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) said: “In compliance with rule 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements, Old Mutual announces the resignation of Ms Moholi as a non-executive director of the Company and Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited, as well as chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company, with effect from 18 September 2019 for personal reasons.

“The Chairman and the board expressed their deepest appreciation for Ms Moholi’s significant contribution to the success of the company. Ms Moholi wished the Board all the best during this difficult time, and stated that she was honoured to have had the privilege to serve as a director of the company over the last seven years.”

Nombulelo, known as Pinky, is an independent non-executive director of Woolworths Holdings and Anglo American Platinum. She was the group chief executive officer and executive director of Telkom South Africa. She also served as group executive of strategy, marketing and corporate affairs and on the executive committee of Nedbank.





