Friday, May 20, 2022

Just Share asks shareholders in Thungela to challenge its climate policy

Just Share asks shareholders in Thungela to challenge its climate policy. Picture Simphiwe Mbokazi.

Published 17m ago

SHAREHOLDER activist group Just Share yesterday issued a statement asking Thungela Resources’s shareholders to tackle the mining firm about its climate change policy.

Thungela is expected to hold its annual general meeting next Tuesday.

Robyn Hugo, a director: Climate Change Engagement at Just Share, said yesterday, “We hope that these shareholders will be responsible in challenging Thungela on the misleading and inaccurate claims it makes in its first set of reports, and in applying pressure on the company to take climate risk seriously, and to urgently embark on a process of developing a robust, science-based climate strategy.”

Just Share said its media statement aimed to assist the many South Africans whose savings were invested in Thungela to understand the dangers posed by the firm’s approach to climate risk – both to their own investments, and to South Africa’s national efforts to achieve a just transition to a low-carbon economy. -

[email protected]

