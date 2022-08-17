Kagiso Khaole appointed as new GM for Uber Sub Saharan Africa

Uber has appointed Kagiso Khaole as the new General Manager for Uber in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA), taking over Frans Hiemstra’s role who has been appointed as the Regional General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Uber. Kagiso joined Uber in 2021 where he led mobility operations across SSA, and has previously worked in several industries, including eCommerce, Software and Services, Consumer Electronics, Management Consulting, Insurance and Banking.

This makes Kagiso well positioned to further grow the business in the region, which is operational in over 50 cities across South Africa, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Uganda. Hiemstra adds, “Kagiso’s contribution to the rides business has been nothing short of excellent, and I am confident that our SSA region will continue to grow from strength to strength under his leadership.” Africa is an exciting market for the global technology company as it recently facilitated 1 billion trips on the continent since entering the market less than 10 years ago. Uber has also created over 3 million economic opportunities across the rides and delivery businesses.

Khaole considers himself privileged to be part of a company that has such a tangible impact on the cities and communities it operates. “We are certainly excited about the future, especially because next year, we will be celebrating our 10th anniversary in SSA. We continue to remain committed to raising the bar on safety, as well as improving the experience of drivers, delivery people and riders using the Uber app - I am excited to be a part of this journey,” concludes Khaole. BUSINESS REPORT