Karooooo delivers on decade of revenue and earning growth trends

Karooooo, which owns 100% of multinational real-time data analytics and business intelligence firm Cartrack, continued its trend of solid growth in turnover and earnings in its second quarter to August 31 while simultaneously scaling up operations. CEO and Founder Zak Calisto said in an interview yesterday that the revenue and profit growth cemented a decade-plus track record, and their offering extends beyond connected vehicles and equipment to assisting more than 95 000 diverse enterprise customers, up from 83 000 at the same time last year, in solving their day-to-day challenges.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said technological development in the group was continuous, with 32 versions developed in the half year alone. Calisto said they were confident of meeting the group’s guidance for the year, this after an already strong performance in September. Questioned about the possible impact of the weakening global economy, Calisto said they were careful to avoid knee-jerk reactions to the environment, but they remained focused on the business and would see that they were in a position to be agile should changes be required.

Total revenue was up 30% to R859 million for the second quarter, while adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation) increased 27% to R377m and earnings per share increased 28% to R4.93. Strong free cash flow generation bolstered a robust and clean balance sheet, with net cash and its equivalents at an all-time high of more than R1 billion. Cartrack’s total net subscriber additions for the quarter increased 36% compared to the same quarter a year before and well above that recorded for any prior full second quarter.

Story continues below Advertisement

Calisto said some current challenges included recruiting in a post-Covid environment, inflation-related disruption, Eskom and rising crime in South Africa. “The hard work in establishing the brand in Southeast Asia continues to gather momentum where we are continuously acquiring enterprise customers of various sizes and industries. And in spite of difficult trading conditions in South Africa, we experienced strong performance in the quarter, which demonstrates resilience,” he said. “We believe Karooooo is well-positioned for growth operating in a growing and largely under-penetrated market, with strong demand from customers across diverse industries seeking software solutions to successfully digitalise their businesses and improve their operational performance. Our mission is to be the leading on-the-ground Operations Cloud,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement