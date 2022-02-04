Karpowership SA projects get legal go-ahead from High Court

Amid the continuing loadshedding, the controversial Karpowership floating power plants project that had been delayed by a court application against it, has been approved by the High Court, a statement from the Turkey-based Karpowership said yesterday The three Karpowership SA projects in Saldanha, Coega and Richards Bay aim to provide 1220 megawatts of electricity directly to the power grid.

DNG Energy, which was seeking to supply power from gas plants for the government’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP), had its application to halt the process dismissed by the High Court on Sunday. DNG had demanded its bids replace those of Karpowership. Karpowership said its floating power plants could deploy to South Africa immediately upon approvals and provide power to South Africa within one year of financial close. “This will help eliminate one entire stage of load shedding, bring cleaner energy to millions of people within a year, and save the South African economy billions of rand in the medium to long term, a statement said.

Each of the three Karpowership SA projects will run on liquefied natural gas. Karpowership SA is a South African company jointly owned by Powergroup SA, a 100 percent black owned, women empowered South African company, and Karpowership from Turkey, which owns floating power plants across Africa, Caribbean and Asia. The project would invest a minimum of R18 billion directly into local economies, including contributions to skills transfer and socio-economic improvement, local suppliers, SME and women-empowered enterprise development, the statement said.