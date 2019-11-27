Kauai expands into new healthy frozen range with Pick n Pay









Dean Kowarski, Chief Executive of Real Foods, the holding company of Kauai. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - Kauai, a health food restaurant, has extended its brand into retail with the launch of an innovative frozen product range in partnership with Pick n Pay. The Pick n Pay powered by Kauai frozen product range was developed to meet the growing demand from customers seeking healthier ready-to-eat meals that they can conveniently enjoy at home. The new range includes a variety of healthy frozen smoothies, already available in-store, with frozen meals and side dishes available from January 2020. The range will include some of Kauai’s top selling meals and smoothies, like the Strawberry Stinger smoothie and Butta Chicken Bowl. Dean Kowarski, Chief Executive of Real Foods, the holding company of Kauai said, "There is a major global shift as consumers seek out healthier, natural food options which are both affordable and convenient. We’re also seeing a shift towards more plant-based and vegan options. Our 23-year heritage positions us well to respond to this trend. We see our partnership with Pick n Pay as a natural extension of our commitment to making healthy eating accessible to more consumers". Kowarski said that Kauai will bring its expertise in flavour-packed, healthy food to the growing frozen foods category, in line with frozen foods innovation in other markets.

The restaurant-quality meals and smoothies can simply be taken out of the freezer and cooked or prepared from frozen in the quantities they choose, so there is no wastage.

Like the menu in Kauai stores, the ready-to-eat frozen range avoids additives, preservatives, artificial colourants or and flavourants. Kowarski said, "We only use free-range chicken and eggs, aligned with our commitment to responsible sourcing"

"Globally, the frozen foods category is seeing renewed interest and innovation as freezing is a natural preservative, meaning it doesn’t require the addition of artificial preservatives. Newer, innovative frozen food products, such as the Pick n Pay powered by Kauai range – are taking advantage of this to develop healthier, natural meals and drinks that are free from additives, yet still deliver on taste and nutrition," concluded Kowarski.

The Pick n Pay powered by Kauai smoothie range is already available in selected Pick n Pay stores. The frozen meals and sides will be in stores in January 2020.

FNB partners with Kauai to offer customers fresh new rewards

FNB announced that it has partnered with Kauai to offer healthy monthly benefits to customers through its eBucks Rewards programme.

Using the FNB app, customers are able to redeem their rewards of up to R100 to purchase delicious, nutritious menu items of their choice at Kauai if all of their monthly spend is on their FNB/RMB Private Bank Credit Card or Fusion Account.

eBucks Rewards Chief Executive, Johan Moolman said, "We are always looking for ways to add even more value to our customers by providing them with meaningful benefits that are an integral part of their lifestyle journeys. This benefit addresses the wellness needs of our customers, allowing members to get rewarded with a variety of fresh and healthy options at Kauai. It’s consistent with our recent offer where members have access to a wide range of food choices and earn up to 15 percent back in eBucks through Uber Eats orders".

The benefit can only be redeemed through the FNB/RMB Private Banking App.

Qualifying eBucks Rewards members have a selection of more than 140 Kauai stores nationwide to redeem their monthly rewards.

