Kekana appointed president of Sapoa

Representative of an estimated 90% of the country’s commercial and industrial real estate companies, Sapoa advances its members’ interest – and in so doing, maximises its level of activity in the sector.

After a year as president elect of the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa), Malose Kekana, the group CEO of Pareto was announced as president of the organisation at their 2022 annual convention held at Sun City.

Kekana takes the reigns from Andrew König on the back of the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which severely disrupted financial markets and the real economy worldwide, as well as the July 2021 unrest that affected the property sector particularly negatively.

“We find ourselves in a period that is characterised by the volatile and unpredictable business environment, where most industries, including the property sector, experienced margin contraction and diminishing incomes,” said Kekana during his address.

“Now, more than ever, collaboration and partnership with communities within which we operate, becomes important. This is the only way that the sustainability of the property sector can be guaranteed.”