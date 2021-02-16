Kenya partners with Stanbic and Microsoft in digital skills drive

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - The Kenyan government through the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development has partnered with Stanbic Kenya Foundation and Microsoft to impart digital skills to more than 50,000 entrepreneurs. In a statement on Monday, the government said this will be made possible through a partnership signed between the ministry and Stanbic Kenya Foundation to enhance the employability of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Kenyan citizens through digital training. This partnership will see the private sector players addressing a digital skills gap within the market through digital learning. “The digital landscape is transforming rapidly and Kenya must adapt to the new changes to keep the citizens employable. The Kenyan government believes technology will play a key role in transforming the economy and creating employment. In this regard, we welcome the private sector in supporting the government’s efforts to advance our digital strategy,” said cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Betty Maina. “This partnership between the ministry, Stanbic Bank Kenya and Microsoft will go a long way in enhancing the government’s investments in the capacity building and adoption of digital technologies which will give the country a competitive advantage,” said Maina.

Maina said the programme will target individuals who lost their jobs during the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stanbic and Microsoft Kenya will roll out the programme across the various counties with support from the ministry and its supporting state agencies.

A total of 1,000 government employees will be given the skills and seconded to the programme as instructors. The programme is expected to place 2,000 youth into employment by the end of 2021.

The global labour market will need around 150 million new tech jobs over the next five years, with many other traditional jobs becoming tech-enabled.

Stanbic Bank Kenya chief executive Charles Mudiwa said: “We had set an initial target of 50,000 people in Kenya and will reach out to more in subsequent phases as we work to empower and uplift Kenyans to continue innovating themselves and to achieve their dreams.”

“Addressing the growing skills gap within Kenya through both short- and longer-term initiatives such as this will continue ensuring that youth within the region are able to gain employment and address socio-economic issues at a grass-root level,” said Kendi Nderitu, country manager at Microsoft in Kenya.

African News Agency