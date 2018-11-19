(181112) -- NAIROBI, Nov. 12, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Vehicle mechanics go about their work at a garage in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Nov. 11, 2018 Kenyan tech start-up Sendy, which operates an app linking delivery drivers with customers, is embarking on a second round of fundraising. (Xinhua/Allan Mutiso)



INTERNATIONAL - Kenyan tech start-up Sendy, which operates an app linking delivery drivers with customers, is embarking on a second round of fundraising to expand in East Africa, its chief operating officer said on Monday.

Sendy, used by around 4,000 businesses and 50,000 individuals, was founded four years ago and has so far raised $3 million.





“We will be doing a series B investment round hopefully before the end of the year,” Malaika Judd told Reuters, without giving a target amount. “We don’t want to be a small family logistics business, we want to be a tech platform that can solve logistics challenges across the world.”





Investors in Sendy, which says it has modelled itself on other logistics platforms such as Indonesia’s Go-jek, include local telecoms operator Safaricom, Toyota East Africa and Dutch investor DOB Equity.





Judd attributed the interest from both local and overseas investors to Sendy’s role in forging transport solutions for firms engaged in retail or fast-moving consumer goods in a region with challenges ranging from bad roads to heavy traffic.



