KFC owner withholds rent on South Africa stores amid lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - KFC-owner Yum! Brands Inc. has told landlords in South Africa that the U.S. firm won’t be paying rent while outlets are closed during a three-week government-enforced lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.





The decision relates to 48 company-owned stores in the continent’s most industrialized country, a spokeswoman for KFC South Africa said in emailed comments. The remainder of the 1,145 KFC fried-chicken restaurants across Africa are operated by franchisees who are making their own arrangements, she said.



