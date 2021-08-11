KFC South Africa launches WhatsApp ordering service

KFC South Africa has launched Chat Commerce, a chat-ordering platform that will allows customers to place and pay for an order using WhatsApp. The platform is 100% automated and leverages natural language processing.

KFC SA digital and e-commerce director Nicholas Duminy said: “As a consumer-led organisation, we understand the limitations that high data costs can pose in transacting online. WhatsApp, with its lower data use, is the perfect channel to mitigate this. Connecting with, and catering to, the youth market has always been a top priority. The KFC chat-ordering channel is a great way to do this innovatively”. “Payment options coming to this channel soon, too, provide convenience like never before,” he said. The WhatsApp chat-ordering uses guided prompts, emoji-embedded facilitation, and natural language processing to guide customers through the ordering process. All users have to do is answer the questions by replying with a number, a word or an emoji.

According to Duminy, the WhatsApp strategy is one of access, ease and retention that will put KFC online ordering in the hands of as many South Africans as possible and ensure the customer experience is seamless. How does it work? Step 1: Add the KFC Chat-Order contact through clicking the link, scanning a QR code, or adding the number 087 153 1074.

Step 2: Send "Hi" to get started. Step 3: Select your order through texting replies that respond to questions posed. Step 4: Select the KFC restaurant that you want to collect your order from. At this stage WhatsApp ordering is available for “click and collect” only.

Step 5: Pay. While not yet available, consumers will soon also have the option to choose to pay via WhatsApp by inputting their card details but, for now they pay at their selected store. Step 6: Collect order. “We have future plans to integrate delivery as part of this channel roll-out. Additionally, consumers will soon be able to also pay securely via WhatsApp,” Duminy said.

