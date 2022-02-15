Kibo Energy reaches agreement to develop first plastic to syngas power plant

AltX-listed Kibo Energy, the energy focused development company, said it had entered into a 10-year conditional Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to generate baseload electricity from a 2.7 megawatt plastic-to-syngas power plant.

The plant would be constructed, commissioned and operated for an Industrial Business Park Developer in Gauteng. The project is the first under Sustineri Energy, a joint venture in which Kibo Energy holds 65 percent with the balance of 35 percent held by privately held Industrial Green Energy Solutions (IGES).