Kibo Energy reaches agreement to develop first plastic to syngas power plant
AltX-listed Kibo Energy, the energy focused development company, said it had entered into a 10-year conditional Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to generate baseload electricity from a 2.7 megawatt plastic-to-syngas power plant.
The plant would be constructed, commissioned and operated for an Industrial Business Park Developer in Gauteng. The project is the first under Sustineri Energy, a joint venture in which Kibo Energy holds 65 percent with the balance of 35 percent held by privately held Industrial Green Energy Solutions (IGES).
The project will provide the client with cleaner electricity by making use of a high temperature pyrolysis process, where selected non-recyclable plastics would undergo thermal degradation to produce high quality syngas, which would in turn feed gas engines to generate both electricity and heat energy.
There is also potential to sell the heat energy generated as a byproduct from the gas engines directly to customers inside the industrial park.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE