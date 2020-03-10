King Shaka International Airport, 3 ACSA airports receive global accolades

CAPE TOWN – Four airports owned and operated by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) have been named top in their respective categories in the annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards that measure service at more than 390 airports globally. The ASQ Awards represent the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world and recognise excellence in customer experience, according to ACI World Director General Angela Gittens. “The awards this year have been won by a diverse group of winning airports from around the world which illustrates the industry-wide commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience,” she said. The ASQ awards are administered independently by Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association for the world’s airports. The results are based on ACI’s programme for airport service quality that requires consistent performance over 12 months. Three airports in regional centres featured strongly in the ACI Awards for 2019. Kimberley Airport is a second-time recipient of an award in the size category for airports with fewer than 2 million passengers a year. Also recognised at the top of this category are George Airport and Upington Airport, which was also top in its category the previous year.

King Shaka International Airport was again top among its peers, receiving the ASQ accolade in its category for airports with 5 to 15 million passengers a year. The airport has recently consolidated its annual passenger figures above the 6.2 million mark.

ACSA chief executive officer Mpumi Mpofu said it was wonderful to see that smaller airports were big on quality, while King Shaka International Airport continued to maintain their high service standards.

“We are especially pleased because these awards apply the same standards to airports around the world in measuring the opinion of passengers at each airport,” said Mpofu.

She said an airport was a very complex place where dozens of internal and external service providers had to collaborate continuously to ensure that passengers get the kind of service they expect.

“We must therefore also thank these service providers for their contributions at each airport. Of course, we don’t always get it 100 percent right, but we will continue striving to meet the highest global standards of service because making a positive impression on our passengers is what ultimately drives business performance,” said Mpofu.

Gittens said delivering a better customer experience was an important business strategy in an increasingly competitive airport industry. “ACI’s global ASQ programme is the only one that not only recognises excellence but also provides airports with objective measurement and benchmarking to help drive their performance.”

While the awards are based on overall satisfaction, the ASQ programme provides airports with monthly reports on performance against service standards that affect passengers from end to end at an airport.

These standards cover airport experiences such as check-in, way-finding, security, passport control, general airport environment, arrival services, access to airport facilities, parking and transport links.

Surveys are done at departure points in both domestic and international terminals, according to a statement released by ASQ on Tuesday.

The ASQ programme is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. The ASQ Departures programme measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators.

In 2019, more than half of the world’s 8.8 billion travellers passed through an ASQ-measured airport, reads the statement.

