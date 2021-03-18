KPMG in deal to speed up industry transformation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - KPMG SOUTH Africa, which is proactively rebuilding its tarnished reputation, yesterday (WED) said it had entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa (Abasa) to advance smaller, black-owned firms and transform the industry. The audit firm said it would be represented through the Abasa Business Forum, and provide training and market exposure to smaller black-owned firms. “KPMG is the first, and only, of the larger auditing firms to enter into such an agreement, focused towards skills development and actively promoting and advancing the growth of small black auditing firms,” it said. In 2017, KPMG South Africa, one of the big four global accounting firms, confessed to publishing a misleading report on the South African Revenue Service doing work for the Gupta family and turning a blind eye to corruption as an auditor for the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank. At least eight of KPMG's top staff resigned that year, including former chief executive Trevor Hoole. Some of the biggest companies in South Africa replaced KPMG as its auditors in the wake of the scandal. In February, the group announced it would cease all non-audit-related services to its listed clients from the end of March.

The largest auditing firms operating in South Africa are Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC, which have been criticised for transforming too slowly.

Ignatius Sehoole, the chief executive of KPMG SA, said: “Transformation is one of KPMG’s strategic pillars, and we view this alliance with Abasa as an opportunity to support smaller businesses, grow skills and support a broader industry commitment to transformation. Abasa is a recognised organisation in the industry, which shares our objective of supporting diversity and growth, and was therefore a strong partnership choice for us.”

Ashley Dicken, the president of Abasa, said: “As part of Abasa’s overall strategy, we want to facilitate opportunity for our members to actively participate in economic decisions and socio-economic development. Through this MOU with KPMG SA, our smaller black accounting and/or audit practices will be given the opportunity to work directly with KPMG, as full team members on their client engagements – giving them extended opportunity into larger market opportunities and a diverse range of projects.”

KPMG said once it had completed its own internal risk processes, team members from these firms would be integrated into the KPMG teams and trained on the KPMG audit methodology, using KPMG technology.

“KPMG will take full responsibility for the quality of all work delivered by the staff members, and they will be required to comply with KPMG’s strict independence requirements, and will also be provided with independence and ethics training as a prerequisite for this,” it said.

Firms working with KPMG on this programme would be chosen by an Abasa committee specifically dedicated to this initiative, it said.

The committee would work independently to on-board relevant smaller member firms and ensure those selected were correctly assessed in terms of their business practices and had good-standing memberships with not only Abasa, but the South African Institute of Chartered Accountant and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors.

[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT