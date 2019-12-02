A third of KPMG South Africa’s 3 billion rand ($204 million) in revenue has evaporated since late 2017, when the company came under increasing fire for work done for a politically connected family accused of plundering the South African government’s coffers. The company also audited a bank that collapsed due to alleged fraud and published a misleading report on the nation’s revenue service.





The company’s workforce has dropped by about 1,000 over the past two years to roughly 2,000 people after clients including Absa Group Ltd., the country’s third-largest bank, South Africa’s Auditor-General and clothing retailer The Foschini Group Ltd. terminated KPMG as their auditors. The firm’s push to reform has seen it part ways with even more clients, while also turning down some new assignments that fall outside its revised risk assessment criteria, Sehoole said.





“In that process we are probably seen to be quite schizophrenic,” he said. “We lost quite a number of clients so we are in a space where it is expected that we are looking for more. We are heartened by the fact that our remedial actions are starting to be recognized in the important quarters, by old and new clients, industry bodies, government and by civil society.”





BLOOMBERG