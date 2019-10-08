kulula partners with global charity organisation Christel House









South African low-cost carrier kulula.com has partnered with global non-profit organisation, Christel House in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied. DURBAN - South African low-cost carrier kulula.com, has announced as part of its Corporate Social Investment strategy, that it has partnered with global non-profit organisation, Christel House in Cape Town. Established in 1998, Christel House is a global charity organisation with a mission to break the cycle of poverty through education. It operates eight learning centres of which the school in Ottery, Cape Town, is the only one in Africa. Included in the non-profit organisation’s offering is; providing no-fee scholarships from Grade R to 12, various support services, as well as full school uniforms to each of the 750 students, who come from some of Cape Town’s most disadvantaged communities. Coupled with the above the organisation has a strong character development program complementary to regular health care, nutritious meals, guidance counselling, career planning, family assistance, as well as college and career support. kulula has donated flights to the value of R50000 to assist Christel House with its various transportation needs. These include transporting learners to meet their donors, taking part in various educational competitions, staff travel for training and development needs, and so forth.

"Education is at the heart of kulula’s Corporate Social Investment strategy and one of the most powerful ways in which corporate South Africa can invest to empower and develop the youth in our country," said Shaun Pozyn, Head of Marketing at kulula.com.

Christel House has a great success record and its ten-year 100 percent matric pass rate, is testament of this. To further enrich the lives of its learners the organisation actively supports more than 250 school-leavers for up to five years post matric. This ensures that each learner builds on their strong educational foundation and become self-sufficient, contributing members of society.

"It is our hope that our partnership with Christel House will contribute to each learner’s success, in order for them to reach their full potential, which will ultimately lead to economic growth and prosperity," concluded Pozyn.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE