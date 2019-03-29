Delta Air Lines and kulula.com have announced an interline agreement that will offer connections for customers flying between South Africa and the US. Photo: File

DURBAN – Delta Air Lines and kulula.com owned by Comair Limited, have announced an interline agreement that will offer convenient connections for customers flying between South Africa and the United States. Customers flying on Delta’s nonstop Johannesburg-Atlanta route will benefit from connections on South Africa’s most successful low-fare airline on kulula-operated flights to/from key South African destinations via O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Routes included in the new interline agreement within South Africa are: Cape Town, Durban, East London and George. In addition, Delta passengers will continue to benefit from an existing interline partnership with Comair, which will offer flights to/from Port Elizabeth, Harare and Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Livingstone in Zambia and Windhoek in Namibia.

"Working closely with kulula.com will further strengthen Delta’s presence in South Africa by offering more customers unrivalled access to destinations across the US in just two convenient stops," said Corneel Koster Delta’s senior vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He added, "Interline agreements such as this are integral to our long-term strategy to better connect Delta customers around the world".

Passengers connecting onto Delta’s Johannesburg-Atlanta flight from kulula services will be able to check in for their entire journey, with boarding passes issued and bags checked through to their final US destination. Delta offers more than 200 same-airline connections via its Atlanta hub to cities including Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

"We are delighted to be developing a closer relationship with Delta, the only US airline flying into South Africa. We believe this will bring real benefits to our customers and our business," said Wrenelle Stander, Executive Director Airline Operations at Comair.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE