Kumba chief executive Themba Mkhwanazi said: “The strategy around the coronavirus and the slowdown in China is really around how we manage our stockpiles both at the sites and at the ports. We are engaging with our customers and are also looking at our marketing outside of China.”
However, Mkhwanazi said so far the coronavirus has had a muted impact on sales. China is the world's biggest consumer of iron ore, the main ingredient in the production of steel.
Mkhwanazi said market uncertainty around the potential implications of the coronavirus for China and the commodity industry were weakening confidence and affecting commodity markets.
“This makes us cautious about the short-term outlook, but we remain positive about the outlook for the industry in the long run. Our unique, high-quality lump products and marketing capabilities position us well to capitalise on the opportunities ahead to further transform our business and create sustainable value for our stakeholders,” said Mkhwanazi.