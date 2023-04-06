Kumba Iron Ore new board appointment after Duncan Wanblad steps down

Kumba Iron Ore said De Beers’ CFO Sarah Kuijlaars will join the board as a non-executive director from May 31, representing the Anglo American Group. Sarah was previously CFO of Arcadis NV, a leading global design and engineering consultancy, with a listing on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Duncan Wanblad will step down as a non-executive director of the Kumba board and member of the strategy and investment committee at the annual meeting to be held on May 30.