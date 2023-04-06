Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Kumba Iron Ore new board appointment after Duncan Wanblad steps down

Kumba Iron Ore said De Beers’ CFO Sarah Kuijlaars will join the board as a non-executive director from May 31, representing the Anglo American Group. Sarah was previously CFO of Arcadis NV. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Kumba Iron Ore said De Beers’ CFO Sarah Kuijlaars will join the board as a non-executive director from May 31, representing the Anglo American Group. Sarah was previously CFO of Arcadis NV. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Published 31m ago

Share

Kumba Iron Ore said De Beers’ CFO Sarah Kuijlaars will join the board as a non-executive director from May 31, representing the Anglo American Group. Sarah was previously CFO of Arcadis NV, a leading global design and engineering consultancy, with a listing on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Duncan Wanblad will step down as a non-executive director of the Kumba board and member of the strategy and investment committee at the annual meeting to be held on May 30.

Kumba chairperson Terence Goodlace said in a statement: “I sincerely thank Duncan for his insights and dedication to the board over the last four years. I also welcome Sarah to the board. We look forward to benefiting from her extensive industry and broader experience as we continue to build a resilient and competitive business.”

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

FinanceMoney Matters

Share