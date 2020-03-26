KZN Pick n Pay store is allowing customers to WhatsApp grocery lists for delivery

DURBAN - Pick n Pay Galleria located in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal will be allowing customers to WhatsApp their grocery lists to them and they will deliver the goods to the customer.

Morne Pretorius, the Store Manager for Pick n Pay Galleria said that they started this service to offer customers support during the the time of the coronavirus.

According to an advert from the store, delivery of goods would be available to people that lived in the Amanzimtoti area and surrounds. The delivery cost is R60 but it is free to pensioners and for orders that cost R500 or more.

On the future of the service during the time of the national lockdown, Pretorius said that the he was unsure if the service would continue during the lockdown because travel restrictions will make the delivery of goods difficult.

Source: Pick n Pay Galleria

Pick n Pay said, "This is a franchise store initiative at our Galleria store in Durban. We are encouraging our independent operators to find safe, innovative ways to serve customers in their communities during this time, and this is a great example. Many of our local franchise stores have set up tailored delivery systems to help their customers. We applaud these stores for taking the initiative".

In terms of the lockdown, the retailer said that they are full support of the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We are fully determined to play our essential role in maintaining food and grocery supplies for our customers and the country. We have an excellent contingency plan, great local suppliers, a robust supply chain and distribution network, and effective measures to keep our stores hygienic, open for business and well-stocked with food and groceries," said Pick n Pay.