Labat Africa growing into leading cannabis healthcare company

CAPE TOWN - LABAT Africa has taken another step forward in its ambition to become a leading cannabis healthcare company by entering negotiations to acquire a South African Health Products Regulatory Authority-licensed cannabis growing group in the Eastern Cape.

Labat said in a statement yesterday that it had been granted a 60-day exclusivity period to conclude a due diligence investigation on the proposed acquisition, which has started. Management could not be reached for further comment yesterday.

Labat said it had extended a R112million book-build announced in May to October 31, while the closing dates for two tranches of the Verityhurst subscription for 70 million Labat shares, announced in June, had also been extended to September 30 and October 31, respectively.

A portion of the book-build was realised in August, which resulted in a subscription for 6 million shares, but “the roadshow is gaining traction, albeit in a difficult market”, the directors said.

Labat said in a presentation in July that it aimed to make Labat Healthcare a vertically integrated operation, from cannabis seed to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and products for the complementary medicines market.