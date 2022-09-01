Labour court dismisses Neasa and Saefa challenge against extension of the wage agreement with costs

The labour court has dismissed the urgent application launched by Neasa and Saefa to extend the wage deal signed with Meibc. This follows Neasa and Saefa heading to the Labour Court to block Meibc, and trade unions from applying for an extension to the wage deal. Neasa and Saefa have opposed the gazettal extension of the deal, which they say they cannot afford. Meibc has 24 employer organisations registered in it, including Neasa and Saefa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The wage agreement at issue is a 6% increase to the minimum rate in the metals and engineering sector. Neasa and Saefa say the Plastic Converters Association of South Africa asked to vote on the matter at a Meibc meeting, despite not being an employer in the sector. The court concluded that Neasa and the Saefa failed to make out a proper case, and accordingly, Judge Snyman had no hesitation but to find the awarding of cost against the two employer associations. Steel and Engineering Industry Federation of South Africa (Seifsa) chief executive Lucio Trentini said: “In the eyes of the court, this application should never have been brought in the first place. This matter, the court concluded, was nothing more than an ill-fated attempt at an artificial construct to get out of the main agreement,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Seifsa is also registered with Meibc. The most stinging remarks appear in the closing paragraphs of the judgment where Judge Snyman concludes that “this kind of conduct is not in the interest of an orderly and effective bargaining council whose very purpose it is to take care of the industry. It is tantamount to eroding the Meibc from within,” Trentini said. BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE