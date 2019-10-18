CAPE TOWN - The employment and labour department on Friday welcomed the Spar Guild Southern Africa Limited to terminate the membership of the Giannacopoulos Group for various alleged infractions, including non-compliance with labour laws and the national minimum wage.
In a statement, the department said it had received a series of complaints in May this year about labour law violations at Spar stores across South Africa.
"On investigation, all the stores which happened to be violating the labour laws happened to be franchisees owned by Mr Giannacoupolous. The department conducted a joint inspection on 30 May 2019."
The department said inspections were carried out at nine stores in Gauteng and one in the North West province.
Allegations included a failure by the employer to issue contracts to employers, long working hours with no overtime pay, no extra pay for work on Sundays and public holidays, illegal deductions from salaries, and failure to submit Unemployment Insurance Fund declarations on a monthly basis.