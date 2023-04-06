Lactalis invests R140m in new dry powder plant

Lactalis South Africa (LSA) has invested R140 million in a new evaporator dryer powder plant facility at its cheese-manufacturing plant in Bonnievale in the Western Cape. LSA general manager Alban Damour said in a statement yesterday that the new plant would significantly boost skimmed milk production capacity. The plant was officially opened on Tuesday.

The group’s Bonnievale factory is one of the biggest cheese factories on the African continent and currently provides employment to 800 employees. “This investment demonstrates the commitment by Group Lactalis to strengthen its business in South Africa. We remain focused on finding innovative business solutions that enable the production of high-quality food products while creating employment and making a difference in the communities in which we operate,” said Damour. The purpose of the plant is to efficiently remove water from milk to produce a dry powder that has a longer shelf life, is easily transportable and can be used in a variety of applications.

Western Cape MEC for Economic Development Mireille Wenger said the provincial was committed to working with LSA to make it as easy as possible to do business, “so we can continue to thrive and expand, boosting economic growth and supporting more jobs for the residents of the Western Cape and of South Africa”. Group Lactalis vice-president for Asia, Oceania and Africa region Diego Puerta said they invest millions into South Africa annually “because we believe in this country. We will continue to invest and find solutions to enable us to do business in South Africa.” Skimmed milk powder is used in a range of food products. These include baked goods, confectionery, dairy products, and processed foods. It is also used as a nutritional supplement and contains essential nutrients such as protein and calcium.